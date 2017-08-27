Gurgaon DC assures security, as admin orders freezing of Dera accounts

While all eyes are set on the quantum of sentence in the rape case against Dera Sachha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Gurgaon district administration has stepped up surveillance at the Dera’s ashram in Sector 50.

Officials collected details of properties, accounts, income sources and assets at Naam Charcha Ghar, the Dera ashram in Sector 50, on Saturday night. The list is to be submitted to the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Following orders of the high court, the district administration, Gurgaon, also advised all regional managers of various banks in the district to freeze, attach and stop operations in all accounts in the name of Dera Sachha Sauda, Sirsa.

The district administration has assured adequate security measures to prevent untoward incidents, if any, on sentencing day.

Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner, Gurgaon, said the city is fully under control and residents need not fear any unrest on Monday.

The CBI court will pronounce the quantum of sentence to the Sirsa-based Dera chief, who was convicted in a rape case, going back 15 years, on Friday.

As word of conviction of the Dera chief got out on Friday, his followers went on a rampage at Panchkula, toppling media vans and damaging public property. Even trains and buses were torched. The unrest left as many as 34 dead and around 200 injured. The violence post conviction spread to five states, as the administration appeared clueless in dealing with the situation.

However, even as widespread rioting and violence singed Haryana and Punjab, Gurgaon remained relatively calm on Friday, as there were no reports of any untoward incidents.

“However, we are on alert and are tracking the events closely. The duty magistrates and police are on the job and have been told to keep an eye on any suspicious activity. Internet service, bus and metro services, schools and colleges will not be disrupted in the city on Monday. We will issue new administrative guidelines,” said the DC, adding that the administration is in the process of gathering more information on Dera properties.

“Please stop all operations of Dera accounts in all your bank branches in the district and send a list of account details by 1am on August 28 positively,” read a directive from the district administration to all banks.

The district administration has already identified a Dera plot in Sector 50.

“We have identified the land and will submit a report to the high court. Further action on attachment or sealing will be taken on the court’s direction,” the DC said, adding that details of movable and immovable Dera assets are being compiled.

On Thursday, the DC appointed 38 duty magistrates to assist the police. Earlier on Tuesday, the DC had imposed Section 144 banning bulk sale of fuel and the same is still in force in the district.