Gurgaon deputy commssioner directs SDMs to inspect CNG pumps

Aniket Kapoor, a resident of Westend Heights, an upscale gated condominium in DLF Phase 5, has cut down on his strolls within the society and hardly ventures out these days.

Aniket said that ever since the CNG fuel station on St Thomas Marg, located barely 40 metres from his residence, became operational last year, the regular traffic chaos caused by vehicles queued for CNG filling made him wary of setting foot outside his colony.

“Footpaths were demolished to make way for the CNG pumping station and walking on the main road was also not an option, as there has been a significant increase in the number of vehicles on the stretch making it unsafe for pedestrians taking a stroll. If only the authorities had paid more attention to our pleas, the situation would not have been this bad,” Aniket said.

In May, 2016, residents of Westend Heights took out a protest against the setting up of the CNG pumping station. While the agitation failed to evoke the desired response from authorities at the time, a recent directive issued by Gurgaon’s deputy commissioner Hardeep Singh has filled the residents with renewed hope of being heard at long last.

On Monday, the DC directed all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to carry out inspections from June 15 in their respective areas and take appropriate action in the event of any irregularities at CNG pumps. The directive followed numerous complaints from residents about traffic snarls caused by vehicles lining up outside CNG fuel stations across the city.

Residents of Westend Heights were not the only ones protesting against the setting up of a CNG pumping station in their neighbourhood.

Residents of gated condominiums and colonies such as Malibu Towne, Nirvana Country, the Palladians, M2K Aura, Vipul Greens, South City 2 and Uppal South End had gathered in September, 2016 to vent their opposition to a proposal of setting up a CNG pumping station, which, they feared, will impede the flow of traffic in an area, which already has two fuel pumps, hospitals, schools and shopping complexes.

The residents heaved a huge sigh of relief after the DC’s order came through on Monday.

“Our pleas and protests had fallen on deaf ears, as work on the proposed CNG pumping station is nearly done. If the DC’s order is acted upon, the snarls that we expect to be caused by vehicles lining up at the CNG station, once it begins operations, could be minimised to a significant extent,” Abhishek Dayal, a resident of Nirvana Country, said.