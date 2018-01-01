Gurgaon: Dip in one-day liquor permits issued on New Year’s Eve

There’s been a significant drop in the number of one-day liquor licenses issued by the excise department since it increased the fee seven-fold in 2015. Data shows a drop of 33% in the number of such licenses.

Earlier, the one day liquor license fees was Rs1,500 per venue. The Gurgaon excise department increased this fee to Rs10,000 on April 1, 2015.

Aside from the cost involved, the Gurgaon excise and taxation department attributes the drop in number to other factors, such as a changed demographic and higher disposable income.

Officials in the department said there has been an increase in the number of pub and bars across the city and people have an option to step out. Earlier, people used to take a license for parties at farmhouses, which have also reduced considerably, they said.

“Since the liquor license fees has increased and more outlets have come up, people prefer partying out at restaurants, pub or bars. People do not want to invest Rs10,000 in getting a liquor licence unless the gathering is large,” deputy excise and taxation commissioner, Gurgaon (West), HC Dahiya, said.

“Also, there were fewer options to go out, but now people have so many outlets in DLF Cyber Hub, Sohna Road, Sector 29, MG Road and the Golf Course Road. The city has over 276 pub and bars; this number was quite small earlier,” he said.

This year the department issued 40 one-day liquor licenses on December 31, as compared to 44 last year. In 2017, the department issued 685 (April 1 to December 31) one-day licenses. From April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2017, the department had issued 850 one-day licenses.

Families, however, seem to have welcomed house gatherings.

“This year, we invited friends home and the merry-making continued till late without anyone stressing about cops and safety. This also allowed us to celebrate with our children,” Vikas Ahuja, a resident of Eldeco Mansions on Sohna Road, said.

“Earlier the city was known for drunken brawls and several incidents of fist fights were reported from MG Road. eventually, families had stopped visiting malls on New Year’s Eve, Christmas and other occasions,” Dahiya said.

The excise department also attributes the fall in numbers to people celebrating at home and serving liquor without any license

On Sunday, the excise department fined eight pubs/bars along the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway for various violations.