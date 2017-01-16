Gurgaon: DLF 2 residents meet police, builder to improve security

Residents of DLF Phase 2 demanded the enhancement of security in the upscale locality to check petty crimes such as snatching and theft after a meeting with the builder’s management and police on Sunday.

Residents also discuss the progress of police investigation in a recent snatching case and two burglaries that took place in December during the meeting. Residents said morning patrolling was an urgent need to crackdown on miscreants who roam on bikes and target the elderly who are walking on roads.

Petty crimes have become a major concern for Phase II residents who have been mulling to improve security arrangements.

Ramesh Yadav, vice-president DLF Phase II, said police and DLF assured improved patrolling. He said police informed about developments in investigation in the burglary and snatching incidents.

“We are satisfied with police promising us full patrolling in the morning when people take a walk. Police said one of the culprits in a burglary case is in custody and another suspect in a snatching case is to be arrested soon.”

Residents said they will hold another meeting with DLF and police soon. They are also considering to hold meetings with officials every month.

Police said patrolling has been enhanced in the morning from Monday.

“We have arrested one person in connection with burglaries in December. He will lead us to the gang behind burglaries. We are tracking the case. With regards to the snatching cases, we are identifying the men on the bike and they will be arrested soon,” Sudeep Kumar, station house officer (SHO), DLF Phase 2, said.

Police said burglaries took place when no one was at home.

“We have requested residents to inform neighbours and police if they have plans of leaving the house locked. This would help neighbours and police take care or keep a watch on vacant houses,” the SHO said. He said police have asked DLF security to patrol with them in the early hours.

Anil Sharma, security head, DLF Estate Developers Limited, said, “We have assured all possible help to improve security.”