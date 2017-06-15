Gurgaon: DLF-5 underpass project to miss June deadline

Commuters travelling on the Golf Course Road and its extension road will have to wait longer for evading congestion at Genpact junction, as the DLF 5 underpass project is likely to fail its June deadline, authorities revealed.

It is learnt that over 90% of the project has been completed and the remaining work is expected to be finished by the end of July. The underpass will then be open to public on a trial basis.

According to officials of the Haryana urban development authority (Huda), the construction work was progressing well and the project was on track to meet the June deadline. However, work on some other infrastructure projects on Golf Course Road proved to be a hindrance.

“The construction of the Rapid Metro station (Sector 53-54), and shifting of a pipeline of Bharat Petroleum took place at about the same time the underpass was being constructed. The project sites were close to each other. This led to frequent changes in design, project planning and execution. These contributed to the delay in meeting the June deadline,” a senior Huda official said.

The 700-metre long two-way underpass will help commuters avoid congestion at Genpact junction, which sees a convergence of traffic from St Thomas Marg, DLF 5 and Gurgaon-Faridabad Road.

Currently, crossing the stretch can take anywhere between 10 and 25 minutes during peak hours. Once it opens, the underpass will benefit the residents of sectors 27, 28, 42, 43, 54 and 55.

Built jointly by HUDA and DLF, the DLF 5 underpass will be the seventh and last to be opened between Sector 55/56 and Shankar Chowk and benefit a large number of MNC and corporate employees living on the Golf Course Road and its extension. Most of their workplaces are in and around Cyber City.

The 16-lane-signal-free stretch will enable commuters to cover the 8.3 km stretch in 20 minutes.