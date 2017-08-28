Gurgaon: DLF Phase 2 assessment report slams builder for shoddy upkeep

The deficiency assessment report of DLF Phase 2 has exposed several flaws in the existing civic conditions of the locality.

As per the findings of the report, most drains are choked, as residents have impeded the natural flow by installing entry gates, thereby reducing its discharge capacity to 50%.

The same has had an adverse affect on N block which gets flooded during the monsoon owing to poor drainage system.

The streetlights are not connected to separate feeders and draw their power from distribution transformers directly. The area has also been found to be sorely lacking in energy saving devices that could enable residents to cut down on power consumption.

DLF Phase 2 was one of the first private colonies established in Gurgaon and residents started settling here from 1983 onwards. The locality is spread over 488 acres, with a population of over 37,000.

The report states that only ‘patchwork’ has been carried out on roads and most internal roads in dire need of re-carpeting. Berms are encroached and the road designs are flawed, as rainwater flows into residences instead of drains due to improper road levelling, the report states.

The report further states that there is no sewage treatment plant to process sewage water and the colony’s water storage tank needs to be cleaned at the earliest.

In its response, a DLF spokesperson stated that they are complying with the state government directive and are working towards facilitating a smooth transfer to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

“We have received the assessment report for DLF Phase 1 and 2 from the MCG. It the report, the MCG has listed the findings under three broad heads — maintenance, upgradation and deficiencies. The DLF has been taking care of maintenance of all its colonies since the last 25 years. The MCG is also in the process of formulating a plan to upgrade the civic infrastructure. The deficiency assessment is being reviewed internally and we will chalk out a plan of action soon,” a DLF spokesperson said.

The DLF would comply with the directions of the government in this regard and will ensure that the handover is done smoothly without any inconvenience to residents, the spokesperson said.

The maintenance of DLF Phase 2 and eight other colonies — DLF Phase 1 and 3, Sushant Lok Phase 1, Palam Vihar, Suncity, Ardee City, South City 1 and 2 — are to be taken over by the MCG from private developers, in compliance with an order by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“We are waiting for the MCG to take over the maintenance responsibilities and provide us optimum services that we have longed for,” Nidhi Grewal, a resident of DLF Phase 2, said.



As had been reported earlier by the Hindustan Times, the deficiency assessment report, too, has pointed out that a sum ₹122 crore is required to tide over the existing deficiencies in DLF phases 1 and 2.

The MCG maintained that the onus of meeting the deficiencies is on the developer.

“During its meeting with developers, the MCG will give them an option to either address the shortcomings listed within six months or pay a lump sum to the former to do the job,” SS Rohilla, spokesperson, MCG, said.

The DLF and the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of DLF Phase 2 can post their feedback or list their objections regarding the assessment report to the MCG within the next 15 days.

