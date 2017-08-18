Gurgaon: DLF Phase-2 to up security, will hold run to promote safety

To spread the word on their upcoming project on road safety and security, members of residents’ welfare association (RWA) of DLF City Phase-2 will organise a run/walk event on Sunday. The event, said the RWA members, is open to residents of all age groups.

The colony, which has around 3,220 plots and is spread over 486 acres, is one of the oldest residential areas of the city. The colony also serves as a link to MG Road and National Highway-8.

The awareness run will kick off from Central Arcade, starting 6am and covering all the major roads of DLF-2. The RWA has decided to make the area safe and secure by stepping up vigilance at the six gates that are used by the commuters daily. The gates are not manned.

Starting October, the entry and exit will be closely watched by the RWA members and the security guards. No vehicle will be allowed to enter the gated society, without the radio frequency identification (RFID) tags and identity cards. The boom barriers will be set up in the first week of October.

Though the six gates already have 10 CCTV cameras, there are no guards stationed at the entrance and exit gates that are often used by commuters seeking short cuts, residents said.

“All domestic helps, drivers and workers, who have access to the society, will be issued identity cards. This will help us monitor access to our premises. There have been multiple theft cases in our society and they prompted us to adopt fresh security measures,” Ramesh Yadav, vice president, Qutab Enclave Residential Welfare Association (QERWA), said.

Each gate will have three security guards and CCTV cameras at all the entry and exit points. The entire project will cost ₹35lakh and funds will be arranged through contribution from residents.

RWA members said they hope the event will draw robust public response, as the participants will cover all major roads and spread the message on the initiative.

Residents said internal roads connecting MG Road to NH-8 are used by commuters and trespassing is a major concern for the residents.

The RWA members alleged that despite measures to beef up security in the area, thefts are regularly taking place in different blocks and this was the reason why they decided to render the colony off-limits to outsiders.

“The initiative was taken after holding discussions with all RWA members and residents. The internal roads as used as short cut by hundreds of commuters every day. There is also no check on domestic helps, drivers and workers in the area. There are not enough security guards at the gates and that is a concern,” Vinod Tayal, vice president, RWA,said.

The RWA members said they have also obtained permission from the authorities to install boom barriers on all the six entry gates.

“We will provide stickers to all residents for their cars and issue identity cards to their domestic helps, drivers and other helpers. We are also working on a mobile application that will help residents coordinate with security officials at the gates and relay all relevant information such as cab details of their guests, so that they are allowed access,” Tayal said.

RWA members said three security guards will be deployed at each gate to prevent unauthorised access and trespassing. Even the developer, police and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has thrown their weight behind this initiative, residents said.

“Each house will have to pay ₹1,000 for the project to fortify the premises and if more funds are required, the RWA will take care of it,” Rahul Gupta, a resident, said.

The developer has assured RWA members on repairing broken walls on the periphery of DLF phase 2 and provide extra security guards to man these spaces.