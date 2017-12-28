Gurgaon doctor says his Facebook account cloned for illegal organ trade

An FIR was registered against an unidentified man for allegedly using the name of a doctor from a reputed hospital in Gurgaon for illegal organ trade.

The case was registered following a complaint by a neurologist working at Medanta Hospital who claimed that the accused indulged in the illegal practice on social media.

“Dr Abdul Munim filed a complaint a month ago in Sadar police station. He said he found the accused’s profile on Facebook similar to his own Facebook account. The doctor said he came across the account in question when he was chatting with his friends on the social networking site,” Gurgaon police PRO Ravinder Kumar said.

The official said the case has been shifted to the cyber crime cell, and efforts are on to trace the culprit.