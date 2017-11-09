Gurgaon: Door-to-door tax collection from today

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in partnership with a private bank will start the door-to-door collection of property tax and utility bill payments from Friday.

Residents who are not comfortable with online transactions and those wishing to avoid the heavy rush at the MCG offices can now call MCG officials and make the payment by debit/credit card, cash or cheque. They will initially be accompanied by officials of ICICI Bank.

Officials said the teams will make the door-to-door visits on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The officials will be carrying a point of sale (PoS) machine, using which residents can make payments up to Rs10,000. They will receive an SMS once the amount is realised, officials said.

MCG officials said that before making the payment, residents will have to provide details of their mobile number, following which they will be issued a unique property ID.

To verify their payment, taxpayers can log on to the MCG website — www.mcg.gov.in — and download the tax payment receipts, which will also have details of the collector to ensure transparency, officials said.

Officials said that for any clarification, residents can contact the toll-free number —1800 180 1817.

“Property tax is an important source (of revenue) for the MCG as it helps the civic body maintaining and improving citizen utility services. Hence, MCG is taking all measures to make tax payments easier,” SS Rohilla, public relations officer of MCG, said.

MCG has collected over Rs500 crore in property tax dues this year. In a first in the state, MCG auctioned properties of four tax defaulters last week to recover its dues.

MCG teams to collect tax in this locations:

Zone 1: Sectors 10, 10 A, 9, 9 A, 4, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Pace City 1 and 2

Zone 2: Vijay Ratan Vihar, Rail Vihar, Shakti Apartments, Hope Apartments and Park View Apartment

Zone 3: DLF Phase 2 community centre, silver oak, Belvedere and Rose Cooperative Apartment

Zone 4: Raheja Mall, Space Platinum, ILD Mall, SS Tower, Rosewood City, Greenwood City, Malibu Towne and JMD Megapolis