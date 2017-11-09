Gurgaon: Eight-year-old boy hangs accidentally while playing with dupatta

An eight-year-old boy died on Tuesday evening at his residence in Sheetla Colony after accidentally getting entangled in dupatta.

Police said he suffocated to death. The area falls under the Sector 5 police station.

The body was first spotted by a neighbour, who had come to the boy’s residence to pick some leaves of a tulsi plant. She raised the alarm and informed the police.

According to the police, a class 2 student, identified as Aman, was playing at his residence with his two-and-a-half-year-old sister when the incident took place.

The police said the parents were not at the residence at the time of the incident.

The family had come to Gurgaon from Almorah district of Uttarakhand.

Prima facie, the police said that it seemed like while playing, Aman put the dupatta around his neck and started twirling around, during which the cloth got wrapped around his neck.

The boy was unable to untangle himself as the dupatta was secured to a hook in the wall, and the cloth caused the boy to suffocate.

Aman tried to swing out from under the dupatta and struggled for some time but he failed to free himself.

He died due to asphyxia, the police said.

The police said the neighbour who visited the boy’s residence became worried as she did not see the boy running around. She called the control room as well as the boy’s parents.

The police said the boy liked to dangle from a dupatta and used to do so often.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

“An autopsy of the body has been conducted and handed over to the family. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered,” said assistant sub-inspector Mohan, the investigating officer, of Sector 5 police

station.