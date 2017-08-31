Gurgaon: Elevated U-turn on NH near Ambience Mall soon

After nearly three years of delay, the proposed elevated U-turn on the Delhi Gurgaon Expressway near Ambience Mall plan is likely to get a fresh way-forward in a couple of days.

The Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which came in inception a couple of weeks ago, has called a meeting of officials and executives of other stakeholders in a day or two.

Following a meeting of officials of the Gurgaon administration and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in 2015, the NHAI officials asked the consultant to prepare design and detailed project report (DPR).

The Haryana urban development authority (Huda) has provided land for the U-turn while Ambience Mall and DLF Limited agreed to share construction cost. The plan, however, later slipped into limbo.

Yashpal Yadav, Huda administrator, said, “I cannot comment why it got delayed, but Huda has already provided the land required for flyover. Now, a meeting is scheduled shortly and we hope all this will be discussed.’

“It is not appropriate to comment on the delay as meeting is taking place in this regard,” said Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI.

The U-turn flyover is to ease the crossing from west to east on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway near Ambience Mall. This would mean commuters of western parts such as Udyog Vihar, Sector 21, 22, 23, Palam Vihar can use the U-turn to reach Ambience Mall, Leela Hotel and DLF Phase-3.

“The U-turn will reduce distance and traffic mess both, as 1.5 KM stretch to and fro cause lot of pain, consumes fuel and causes a traffic mess on way to Ambience Mall. I wish this project becomes a reality as early as possible. The proposal has been in the pipeline for past three four years,” Shashikant Sharma, resident of Sector 5, said.

Read I Gurgaon crematorium to make way for elevated U-turn

The demand for a crossover facility is long pending and only recently Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of transport, road and highways, asked the local administration and NHAI to expedite the pending proposal and start construction as early as possible.

Currently, reaching Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3 and Cyber City is a harrowing task as commuters have to travel to Rajokari to take a U-turn from under the flyover.