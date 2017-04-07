Gurgaon: Employees of bars/ pubs facing axe post SC liquor ban hold meet

A large number of employees of bars and pubs in Gurgaon, who are facing the axe due to the Supreme Court’s ban on liquor sale, met at the Cyber Hub on Friday afternoon and held a meeting for two hours. More than 1,400 employees including general managers, managers, stewards, utility staff and others are in panic as there is no clarity and most of them are in the danger of losing their jobs unless the government fails to suggest a way out for them.

The employees held discussions on their future course of action and decided to launch an agitation over what they say is a violation of their right to earn a livelihood.

Earlier, each restaurant had as many as 40 employees. However, since the Supreme Court ruling, the staff has been reduced to just five as, the rest of them have been served notices by respective employers in the light of the reduced footfall in the outlets. CyberHub, which once used to be a favourite haunt for party-goers and pub-hoppers and drew a footfall of 45,000 on weekends, has seen a turnout of less than 1,000 post the ban on liquor sale.

“We are lower middle-class people and no one is thinking about us. Where will we go? Changing industry is not the solution as we will be taken as freshers and the package offered will be half of what we are earning now. The owners will shut their businesses and would invest somewhere else but for us, there are hardly any options left,” Badal Upreti, manager, Not Just Paranthas, CyberHub, said.

The employees have been asked to leave and given time till April 10 to look out for other options. Many, who hail from Nepal and other states, have decided to return as there are not enough vacancies in the liquor industry currently and the salary offered is not enticing enough.

“There are no jobs in the hotel industry currently. We need to find new jobs as we have to pay our children’s school fees, house rent and meet other expenses. The liquor industry has take a hard knock since the ban on the sale of liquor (within 500 metres of state and national highways) came into effect. It has reduced us to living hand-to-mouth,” Aneesh Ahmad, a chef at a pub, said.

The corporate crowd, which chilled out at their favourite bars and pubs during lunch hours and after work, lamented the lost charm of CyberHub since the ban came into effect.

“We love coming to CyberHub for lunch on Fridays and today (Friday) being the first since the Navratras, we were expecting to see a lot of people here. However, the turnout left us disappointed,” Ritu Sehgal, an MNC employee at Cyber City, said.

The employees of bars and pubs on Friday decided to hold a meeting with members of fellow associations in Delhi who have been similarly affected by the Supreme Court ruling.