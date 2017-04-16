Gurgaon: Erratic water supply haunts posh localities

The residents living in posh localities such as DLF, Suncity, Sushant Lok, Ardee City, South City and in others areas said water supply has been erratic over the last five days. The supply duration has been reduced from one hour to less than 30 minutes and that too at very low pressure. The residents said they are forced to call private tank operators for water to meet their day-to-day requirements.

A group of residents from these localities met officials, who are responsible for ensuring adequate water supply in the Huda (Haryana urban development authority) areas, last Saturday and told them that while the demand for water has grown by leaps and bounds over the last couple of weeks, the supply is limited to only 15-20 minutes.

“We have observed that over the last six-seven days, both the water pressure and duration have gone from bad to worse. We have received several complaints from residents across all (DLF) phases that the supply is limited to about 15-20 minutes at with very low pressure. We have been purchasing water from private tankers daily. We spoke to the DLF management and Huda officials and they only resorted to a blame game,” Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson for Qutub Enclave Residents’ Welfare Association (QERWA), DLF, said.

Read I Gurgaon: No more water crisis in summer, promises Huda

“QERWA has written to the DLF to increase its water storage capacity. The storage capacity in DLF areas is not adequate,” said Bansal adding that both the Huda and the DLF are responsible for meeting the requirement of residents.

However, the DLF spokesperson refused to blame water shortage on inadequate storage capacity.

“Water supply has been erratic as some key water pipelines were damaged due to the ongoing construction of underpasses and a flyover and the road widening project on NH-8. The Huda has deputed engineers to realign the waterlines,” the DLF spokesperson said.

SS Rai, resident of Sushant Lok, said, “We have decided to engage a private water supplier once a day during summer, as we are not at all hopeful of the developer doing what’s needed to boost supply here. Every summer, we face a water supply crisis and even resort to protest. But nothing happens. It seems the only hope is the transfer of our colonies to MCG for better maintenance.”

Virender Singh Malik, sub-divisional officer (SDO), Huda, said, “There were damages to waterlines during the widening of NH-8, but the ruptures have been repaired and normal supply has been restored.”