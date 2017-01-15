Gurgaon exec duped of Rs 2.28L on pretext of job in US

A production executive of a leading electronics company was duped of Rs 2.28 lakh on the pretext of providing him a high-paying job in the USA.

The production executive, Jitender Singh of Om Nagar , was allegedly asked to pay money in instalments for verification, security deposit and fee for opening an international bank account. On tracking details of the bank accounts in which he deposited money, Singh found out that the company was registered on a fake address at Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. He tracked the accused to an address in Faridabad but he refused to return the money.

A case was filed under sections 420 (fraud) and the IT Act against Rajiv Saxena at the Sadar police station on Saturday.

In his complaint, Singh said he received a call in June 2016, from a woman who told him that he was selected for a job in a company based in the USA.

Singh said the caller gave him the name of a company and said all expenses on visa, verification and tickets would be borne by the company. He also received a letter saying his visa process had been initiated and asked him to email all his documents.

A few days later, Singh received another call asking him to deposit a refundable security deposit of Rs 7,500. He deposited the money on June 8. Later, he was asked to pay Rs 53,262 as a refundable security deposit for verification and he paid it on June 16, police said.

Singh then received a call from another caller informing him that the selection process was completed. The caller also sent an appointment letter and a visa letter and asked him to deposit Rs 71,738 without which his selection would be cancelled.Singh said he deposited the amount on June 20.

He received another call demanding Rs 61,000 as a refundable security amount for opening an international bank account. Singh deposited the amount on July 13. The caller told Singh that his visa was approved by the US Embassy and he was required pay Rs 45,000 more. Singh refused to pay the amount and asked for a refund of the money paid till then, police said.

“The accused mailed me a cheque of Rs 2.21 lakh and said the actual cheque will come through courier. The courier contained a blank paper and the address from where the courier was sent was fake,” Singh said in his complaint.

Suspecting fraud, Singh checked the bank account in which he deposited the amount and traced the fake address to Gautam Budh Nagar Uttar Pradesh. He traced Rajiv Saxena at an address in Faridabad. Singh said Saxena returned Rs 75,000 but refused to repay the rest of the amount.

The matter was referred to the Cyber crime cell. They probed the matter and on finding the charges true, referred it for filing an FIR. The accused would be traced and nabbed soon, Inspector Kuldeep Kishore, the investigating officer, said.