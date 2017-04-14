Gurgaon: Expect relief as Met office predicts thunderstorm to hit city today

After days of sweltering hot weather, there could be some relief in store for city residents as a light thunderstorm is likely to hit the city on Friday.

The thunderstorm is expected to bring down temperature by a fair few notches and put the residents at ease after a hot and rainless spell. Though a thunderstorm has been forecast, the Met officials said that there are no signs that it will be accompanied by rain.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), though the sky will remain partly cloudy, there will be no rain.

The city received light showers on April 5. While the weather office recorded 4 mm of rain on April 5, another 2 mm was recorded on April 6.

The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 39.4°C, while the minimum temperature was at 19.3°C. The city recorded a temperature of 40°C, the highest so far this season, last month. It also experienced a heat wave in March, which was deemed unusual for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature recently dropped to 18.9°C on April 9.

Though the weather in the morning has been fairly pleasant over the last week, the temperature is expected to rise by the next week and the heat wave could also make a reappearance by the last week of this month, the weathermen said.