Five-year-old twin sisters suffocate to death inside locked car in Gurgaon

Two sisters, 5, died after they were reportedly locked inside a car on a hot afternoon at a village near Pataudi on the outskirts of Gurgaon.

The girls — twins — went out to see puppies underneath the vehicle at around 4pm on Tuesday. According to police, their family found them unconscious at around 7.30pm and took them to a hospital, where the staff said they girls had already died.

“The door handle from inside the car was not functioning properly as a result the girls were not able to come out of it,” said investigating officer Mahesh Kumar, a sub inspector at the Bilaspur police station.

An autopsy said Harsha and Harshita, daughters of an armyman, died of suffocation.

The grandparents of the girls, whom they were visiting at the Jamalpur village, did not immediately spot them as it was dark when they began looking.

In September 2015, two sisters died locked inside a car at Kadarpur in Gurgaon while playing hide-and-seek. More recently, a six-year-old boy died inside a car parked outside his home in north Delhi’s Rani Bagh on June 6.

In Tuesday’s case, police said the car — a Hyundai Elantra — was parked outside the home and was not locked.

Police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC.