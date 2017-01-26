Gurgaon: Former air force officer’s house burgled of ₹5 lakh worth valuables

Unidentified burglars decamped with cash, jewellery and electronic gadgets worth lakhs from the house of a retired Indian Air Force officer in DLF City Phase 1 early on Wednesday.

Police said the thieves made off with cash and golden ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh. A case was registered at DLF City Phase 1 on Wednesday, police said.

Raman Sapory, wing commander(retd), who had left the city for Pondicherry on January 20, came to know about the theft when he returned home on Tuesday evening and found the lock of the main gate broken.

Thieves broke three locks to enter the house and they got inside through the first floor door. It appears that they took their time and scanned the house completely before decamping with the valuables.

The CCTV footage that we have collected from the colony might lead us to the thieves, police said.

Sapory in his complaint told police that when he returned home in Block H on Tuesday, he found that the main door locks were broken and the house was ransacked. Both bedrooms were ransacked and gold and silver ornaments were stolen along with expensive watches.

According to police, the culprits also broke the CCTV camera and took away the digital video recorder of the CCTV camera from the drawing rooms.

Inspector Devinder Singh, station house officer, DLF City Phase 1, said, “There are many houses in the block where CCTV cameras are installed. We might get some leads soon and we will be able to nab the culprits.”