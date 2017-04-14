Gurgaon: Four arrested across Sohna on charges of robbery, assault

The crime unit of the Gurgaon police arrested four men on charges of robbery and assault on Wednesday.

A team from the crime branch of Sohna police, led by inspector Arun Kumar, arrested the four from different places in Sohna town. Two countrymade pistols, five live cartridges and three motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

The police identified those arrested as Rahul, Naseem, Rajkamal, and Fayyaz.

Police said Gurgaon resident Rahul, alias Rohit, has a number of cases registered against him in Sadar police station, DLF phase 1 police station, Palam Vihar, and City police station for various offences. He is also a proclaimed offender.

Naseem, of Ghasera village in Nuh district, was arrested from near Sohna crematorium. A number of cases under Arms Act and other offences have been registered against him across Gurgaon.

Rajkamal, of Sohna, was arrested with a countrymade pistol from Sohna Daula road, while Fayaz, of Khour Basai, was arrested from Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna. A number of cases are registered against him in both Sohna and Gurgaon.