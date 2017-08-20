Gurgaon: Gang of robbers who targeted commuters at Iffco Chowk held

The Gurgaon police on Sunday arrested a gang of four persons, including two women, who were allegedly robbed people after offering them lift.

The gang used to operate around Iffco Chowk of the city and they were declared as ‘wanted’ in three cases by the police.

Police has identified the suspects as Gaurav, a resident of Delhi, Akshay, a resident of Bihar, Mahima, from Uttar Pradesh and Janvi, a resident of Sector 5, Gurgaon.

According to the police, the accused used to target single commuters looking for cab or lift. The gang used to wait in their car for their victim. On finding any one travelling alone, one of the gang members used to offer lift and others pretend to be friends or sometimes commuters to make the victim comfortable.

They used to take their victims from Iffco Chowk and then used to drive towards DLF areas, where the accused used to hit the person and rob their belongings.

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch unit of Sector 17 led by inspector Narender Chauhan nabbed the four accused from Iffco Chowk area. The police are questioning the accused to know about exact number of cases where they looted the people.

Amount worth Rs 20,000 was recovered from them and efforts are on to recover a Wagon-R car used for the crime. The accused used to lure people by offering them free lift in their vehicle, police said. They used to rob gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones and laptops from people.

One of the accused, Mahima alias Mahi has a criminal history and has also served jail sentences twice for robbing people earlier. Police had received few complaints regarding this gang in the city and a search operation was on.

“More cases might get revealed during the interrogation. We are investigating the matter further,” Sumit Kuhar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), crime, Gurgaon police, said.