Gurgaon gets a #pollutionkasolution with bicycles that can be hired via a mobile app

Do you spend hours hunting for a transport once out of metro? Gurgaonites can now breathe a sigh of relief, as amid the maddening cries of auto drivers at Huda City Metro Station in Sector 56 of Gurgaon, there’s now a bicycle stand that can solve your issue of last-mile connectivity.

Operated by a dockless bicycle sharing free mobile app, it allows users to deposit a refundable amount of ₹100 and thereafter, hire a bike for ₹5 per half an hour and get going.

And, if f you pick a bicycle from Huda City Metro Station and ride up to Sushant Lok, you can leave the bike at a public place there, and it can be easily located by the GPS enabled in it. Urvi Verma, a student of Hans Raj College, Delhi University, says, “During my internship, some time back in Gurgaon, I faced much difficulty in commuting from HUDA City Centre Metro Station to Sector 46 in shared autos. This bike app is a great option to solve the issue of last-mile connectivity in Gurgaon. I wish it was introduced much before. And now, we need more cycle lanes with no encroachments on them.”

The idea of an eco-friendly mode of transport is getting thumbs up from many students and young professionals. “Why add to the pollution?” asks Kavyaa Rizal, a tourist from Nepal, saying, “Considering the rising levels of pollution in Delhi-NCR, such a mode of transport is necessary. The bicycle is a nice and convenient way to go around the city. It also incorporates some exercise — a concept that will work well in India.”

“This hiring facility has been made functional via Mobycy — India’s first dockless bicycle sharing app. It’s also available in Sectors 29 and 44. The concept was always on my mind, as it solves the problems of pollution, traffic and last-mile connectivity. When Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) supported our idea, we decided to roll it. Though there aren’t many cycle lanes in Gurgaon, we thought with more and more people adopting for this mode of transport, the administration will come forward to make more tracks. We are already live in Noida and Faridabad, and are presently in talks with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and New Delhi Municipal Council to launch the service in Delhi soon,” says Akash Gupta, co-founder of the start-up.

Akash Gupta, co-founder of the bicycle app. (Shivam Saxena/HT)

For commuters, it’s a win- win situation to hire a bicycle. “It’s great to be at work on time and even reach home early. And it’s economical, since an auto takes at least ₹50-60. I can also find the bike through GPS and unlock it,” says Suresh Tiwari, a corporate, who travels to Gurgaon for work.

This service will also be available in Golf Course Road, Cyber City, Sohna Road and Nirvana Country, among other places.

