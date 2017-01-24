Gurgaon gets new CNG station in Sector 52

The city on Monday got a new compressed natural gas (CNG) filling station, taking the total number to 14. The new station in Sector 52, near Ardee City, has four filling points and can cater to three cars and one bus simultaneously. The new station has a capacity of 20,000 kg per day and can serve 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles.

“This is an important location as it is close to Sector 56, Golf Course and Sector 57. We even have the provision of expanding its capacity in future depending on the demand,” Rahul Chopra, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Haryana City Gas Distribution, said.

“Even the Sector 86 CNG station (outside DLF New Town Heights) is now operational. It now has a capacity of 25,000 kg per day and can serve 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles per day. Haryana city gas pipeline has now reached Manesar industrial area and we have started supplying gas to industries in Manesar,” Chopra said.

With the number of CNG vehicles increasing manifold, the 13 stations were overburdened. In July 2016, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked the Delhi road transport authority to deregister all diesel vehicles that were older than 10 years. The Supreme Court had also ordered to convert diesel taxis and autorickshaws to CNG. These orders have increased the dependence on the cleaner fuel.

Chopra said over the last few years, there has been a 30% rise in the demand for CNG in Gurgaon. The major reasons include an increase in the number of autorickshaws, and hike in petrol and diesel rates.

Gurgaon’s CNG stations has a total capacity of 3 lakh kg per day for 80,000 vehicles. The 13 other stations are located at sectors 22, 29, 15, 86, 89, 57, 53,52, 44, 62, 14, 37 and 52 and near the old bus depot in Sadar Bazar.