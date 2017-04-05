Gurgaon: Gwal Pahari land dispute reaches Punjab and Haryana high court

The controversial mutation of 464 acres of Gwal Pahari land in Gurgaon has reached the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The high court bench of Justice SS Saron and Justice Darshan Singh on Wednesday asked the petitioner, Harinder Dhingra, a Gurgaon resident, to produce copies of the mutation orders on the next date of hearing on April 20.

The high court was hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Dhingra seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the issue.

The petitioner argued that an independent probe by an agency such as the CBI was required to ascertain the people behind involved in the mutation of prime land. He alleged that bureaucrats, politicians and local revenue officials were involved in the issue.

As per the petitioner, ownership of the disputed land was with the gram panchayat of Gwal Pahari since 1940 and transferred to Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in 2010. Then financial commissioner (revenue),Yudhvir Singh Malik was not competent to pass an order on mutation in 2012, which the petitioner alleged had favoured some builders. Malik had passed the order on the application of a private party challenging the 2010 transfer of land.

This order was challenged by MCG before financial commissioner Surina Rajan, who stayed the order. But in October 2015, SS Dhillon, an IAS officer, restored the order. Thereafter, the matter had reached to state government and a decision was taken for mutation of land in favour in MCG. But this order too was declared void in January by district collector TL Satyaprakash. This order has been stayed by Gurgaon divisional commissioner D Suresh in February, the court was told.