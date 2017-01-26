Gurgaon: Hawking zones to come up in nine more areas

If you are facing a crash crunch and want to avail of food and beverage at nominal prices, soon you could do the same at nine areas in the city as the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will open nine new dedicated street hawking zones by March.

Sector 15 part II, 57, 15, 46, 10 A, 56, 39 and dividing roads of sector 4/7 and 31/32 are the areas in which the zones will come up. Sector 34 and 4 has been offering the facility for the last three months.

At each of these zones, 20 hawkers will set up their stalls and serve food items such as bread and eggs, paranthas, rajma chawal, kadhi chawal, choley bhature and beverages such as tea, coffee and aerated drinks. These will cost between Rs 15 and Rs60.

All items are checked by food safety officers of the MCG to ensure that hygiene standards are maintained. The zones also have facilities such as seating arrangements, restrooms, drinking water and garbage bins.

“The street hawking zone has received considerable success so far. The first two areas (sector 34 and 4) were used to check customer response and the practicality of such an initiative. Hence, the MCG is looking to replicate the same in 31 areas across the city to decongest roads and provide variety of safe food and beverage options under one roof,” Vivek Kalia, joint commissioner of the MCG, said.

Kalia said the upcoming street hawking zones have been outsourced to four concessionaires, who have been given February 28 as the deadline to set up these establishments. For safety purposes, CCTV cameras will also be installed in the new zones.