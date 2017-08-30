Gurgaon health officials deployed on ground to check breeding of mosquitoes, malaria

The health department has increased the number of personnel to check domestic breeding of mosquitoes from 30 to 50 as the number of malaria cases in the city has reached 260.

The move came in the backdrop of increasing number of vector-borne diseases following recent spells of showers.

Apart from increasing the number of domestic breeding checkers, the health department has also increased the supervisors for increased surveillance of the city. By 2020, Haryana aims to become malaria-free, officials said.

Till now, the city has recorded 260 cases of malaria, which is an alarming number, doctors at the Civil Hospital in Gurgaon said.

Malaria is caused by a parasite that commonly infects the type of mosquito that feeds on human beings. P. falciparum is the type of malaria that is most likely to result in severe infections to the body and if not promptly treated, may lead to death.

“Intensive fogging is being carried out in various areas of the city. Some common symptoms of malaria include a pain in muscles or joints, body rash, high fever, headache and nausea. Those having these symptoms are advised to consult a doctor immediately,” said BK Rajora, chief medical officer, Civil Hospital, Gurgaon.

Doctors at private hospitals advised people to wear full sleeve clothes to avoid mosquito bites.

“The cases of malaria are on the rise and the parasites have become more active. It is advisable to take precautions. It is not contagious and you can’t be infected through physical contact with someone who is infected. The only way for transmission of the disease is through blood transfusions,” said Dr Rajesh Kumar, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Paras Hospital, Gurgaon.

In 2016, 38 cases of malaria were reported and this was 67 in 2015, 79 in 2014 and 212 in 2013.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), about 70% of all malaria deaths occur in the 0-5 age group. The category that is more susceptible to catch malaria includes infants, children under 5 years of age, pregnant women and patients with HIV/AIDS, as well as non-immune migrants and travellers.