Gurgaon: Helpline soon for posting complaints on pollution

City residents will soon have a helpline number to register pollution-related complaints anytime.

The helpline was deemed necessary, as the number of complaints pertaining to pollution in the city went up by more than 40% in 2017 as compared to the year before, officials of the pollution control department said on Friday. The officials are working on a plan to launch a complaint cell within 15 days.

“We will launch a helpline number to enable residents to can call and register their complaints. They can also post their complaints to the cell on Whatsapp. This service will help us act on complaints pertaining to pollution swiftly,” JB Sharma, regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Gurgaon, said.

In 2017, a total 502 pollution-related complaints were registered in the city, up from 346 in 2016. The complaints last year were most related to dust pollution, open garbage burning, vehicular pollution, construction sites flouting environmental norms, uncovered construction materials dumped across the city and random dumping of construction and demolition waste.

After getting complaints on the helpline number or on Whatsapp, the pollution department will assess the exact cause of distress to residents before forwarding them to the department concerned. “Usually we get complaints that are not related to our department. People are often confused on who to report and call us. This cell will help their complaints reach the department concerned. It will take us 24 hours to respond, verify facts and take act on complaints,” Sharma said.

The pollution grievance cell will be the first of its kind in Gurgaon. The complainant will get an update on the status of his complaint once it is resolved. A three-member team will monitor the unit 24x7.

As per data available with the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), on an average, every day, 12 cases of waste burning are reported in the city. MCG issued fines to 111 violators in 2017, up from 52 in 2016.

While lauding the move, residents said that even after redressing pollution-related grievances, civic officials should ensure proper monitoring to prevent future violations. “It is a good initiative. Once a complaint is received, the pollution board should record and follow-up on it to solve the problem,” Shona Chatterjee, a resident of DLF Phase-I, said.

Anchal Pant from Sector 67 said, “The city needs more than one complaint cell. We need to make people aware of the pollution risks and the impact on health. The department also should take the help of residents who are well aware of the situation arising out of pollution.”