Gurgaon: Homebuyers meet Huda administrator to expedite construction of Dwarka expressway

In an attempt to expedite construction and operation of the pending northern peripheral road (NPR), also known as the Dwarka Expressway, a group of homebuyers met Yashpal Yadav, administrator, Haryana urban development authority (Huda), on Saturday.

The homebuyers have formed the Dwarka Expressway welfare association and keep meeting officials to register their concern over the inordinate delay in completion of the much-hyped project. Tens of thousands of homebuyers have been waiting for completion of the project upon which depends the completion of several group housing and other residential and commercial projects.

The buyers booked their flats almost seven years ago and still have no hope of shifting into them as the many court cases that have delayed the NPR project are yet to be resolved.

Read more

“We appreciate the efforts of Huda to resolve the litigation issues of NPR, but we find it strange that fresh cases are still being filed to stop the work on NPR. In the past 10 years, we have seen several new roads come up and we fail to understand why NPR litigations are not over. We would appeal to governments at the state and Centre to look into the matter and find a solution for the 90,000 innocent homebuyers (affected),” said Pradip Rahi, general secretary, Dwarka Expressway welfare association.

Read I Gurgaon NPR project hurdle: Huda gives allotment letters to 60 oustees

“The Huda administrator assured us of resolving all litigations within the next five to six months. He said the Dwarka expressway will be connected with the national highway 8 service road near Kherki Daula toll soon,” said another homebuyer.

Meanwhile, the Huda is offering possession of plots to NPR oustees of New Palam Vihar to expedite their rehabilitation.

“The oustees met me and we are sure that all litigations pending in the Punjab and Haryana high court will be resolved soon,” said Yadav.

Read more

On the Delhi side of the NPR too, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is undertaking land acquisition on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, the homebuyers on Saturday also requested the Huda administrator to organise a meeting with chief miniser Manohar Lal Khattar.

“The oustees met me and we are sure that all litigations pending in the Punjab and Haryana high court will be resolved soon,” said Yadav.

On the Delhi side of the NPR too, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is undertaking land acquisition on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, the homebuyers on Saturday also requested the Huda administrator to organise a meeting with chief miniser Manohar Lal Khattar.