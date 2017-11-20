Gurgaon: Homebuyers seek clarity on projects registered with H-RERA

Not finding details of the projects of their respective developers in the public domain even after two months and relevant information on notification of the RERA (Real Estate Regulation Act) rules by the Haryana government, the city homebuyers are disappointed and are seeking ways to fix the problem.

The department of town and country planning (TCP) Haryana, is the authority concerned to regulate the RERA rules notified by the government on July 28, 2017. After notification, the buyers were hoping for a drastic change in the real estate sector in terms of details of delayed projects and quantum of punishments and other implications as per the rules.

To their worry, the Haryana government has not yet updated the details of projects and names of developers on its website for buyers’ convenience.

Arun Kumar Gupta, principal secretary TCP Haryana said, “The website of H-RERA is not yet ready that is why we have not put information of registered developers and their projects in the public domain.”

“We are anxious to know if our project is covered by RERA or weather the developer has applied for registration or not. I have decided to file RTI query to get details in this regard,” Harinder Pal Singh, a homebuyer, said.

Homebuyers associated with group #UndilutedRERA have been filing RTI queries, seeking status update on Rera registration of their respective projects.

“We are sorry to say that the government did not focus on awareness about RERA, buyers’ rights, their claims and procedure to file RTI queries,” said Manish Suman, another homebuyer, said.

Read I Gurgaon will have its own RERA authority

Among the options that homebuyers are considering are giving representation to government, filing cases in national consumer redressal form, filing RTI applications and moving court.

“Why is the government hiding details from buyers? We have learnt from the media that the government has rejected registrations of many developers for various reasons and that is why we are worried. We find the RTI or the consumer forum as suitable options for details on our delayed projects,” Gaurav Prakash, a homebuyer, said.

A pan-India entity such as the Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE) has been formed by homebuyers to fight this issue strongly.

Tens of thousands of homebuyers in Gurgaon have been waiting for possession of their dream flats that they booked in the last 5-7 years. In many cases, constructions are either incomplete or at a very early stage, while buyers have paid the majority of the amount.

Homebuyers have high hopes on H-RERA, as they see it as a way to bring all errant and defaulting builders in line.