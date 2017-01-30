Gurgaon: Huda asked to transfer funds to MCG for sector maintenance

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) wrote to the Haryana Urban Development Authority on Monday to transfer funds as per the terms and condition of the sector transfer agreed in March 2016.

Since the urban authority has failed to transfer the funds even 10 months after the agreement, MCG commissioner V Umashankar wrote to the Huda for reconciliation of the total amount the urban authority owes the corporation and to expedite the process.

“I have also spoken to the Huda administrator in this regard. I have said that the reconciliation exercise must be completed at the earliest and accordingly, funds be transferred to the corporation,” Umashankar said.

Sources said the Huda is yet to compile the revenue details for sharing the same with the MCG according to the agreement.

The agreement stated that the Huda extension fee, transfer fee and other recoveries related to plots would be shared, with 75% of the revenue going to the MCG and 25% to the Huda.

“It has been noticed that no exercise for reconciliation of the amount to be paid by the Huda to the corporation consequent to the transfer of developed sectors has been undertaken and no amount has been remitted by it till date. As a first step in giving effect to the order of transfer of developed sectors, a standing mechanism for monthly reconciliation of the amount due to the corporation from the Huda needs to be constituted,” the MCG commissioner said.

Huda administrator Yashpal Yadav said he will get the process expedited.

“I had a meeting with the MCG commissioner in this regard and have directed my staff accordingly to expedite the detail,” Yadav said.