Gurgaon: Huda Gymkhana club under lens over irregularities in its functioning, manager suspended

The Gurgaon administration on Thursday ordered an enquiry into the functioning of the Huda Gymkhana Club in Sector 29 and allotment of club land to a tent house owner by the urban authority allegedly in violation of rules.

Gurgaon divisional commissioner D Suresh directed that probe be conducted into the functioning of the club to investigate the allotment of contracts, tenders, and appointment of staff by the club’s management.

Suresh also ordered the suspension of Ankit Lamba, general manager of the Huda Gymkhana Club, over these irregularities.

Acting in the capacity of the club’s president, the divisional commissioner said the general manager Ankit Lamba’s suspension was immediate as he was in possession of all documents pertaining to the contracts, tenders and hiring at the establishment.

The divisional commissioner said, “At present, the club is being run like a personal property with financial decisions being taken by the management to benefit those close to them, including the relatives.”

Suresh also said that the facilities at the club can be utilised only by members, those listed by them as family, and government officials entitled to use club facilities and services as per rules.

Gurgaon deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has been asked to probe Huda’s lease agreement with Billu Tent House. The establishment has set up a banquet hall in the lawns of the club, he said.

“The appointment of general manager Ankit Lamba, who has been suspended, will be investigated along with the terms of contract awarded to a private party for setting up and operating a banquet hall in the club lawn. These term were changed frequently. Also, the contracts awarded for operation of swimming pool, restaurant and security will be probed as a lot of irregularities have been pointed out,” Suresh said.

Suresh added that a committee, appointed by him, was looking into the legalities of the land lease, and there was the possibility that this contract could be declared void.

Club members, who raised the matter with the administration, said that the management was operating the club as it was their personal fiefdom, which had caused many problems.