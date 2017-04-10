Gurgaon: HUDA issues notice to 11 liquor vends for operating without permits

After the excise department’s action against liquor vends within 500 metres of state and national highways, it is now the turn of liquor vends located inside the city to face the heat.

The Haryana urban development authority (Huda) has issued notices to 11 liquor vends, being run within the jurisdiction of the estate office-I, for not seeking any permission to operate and not paying six months’ rent in advance as per the new policy of the agency. The officials also said that the licences of liquor vends have failed to clear their dues for the last year as well. The dues amount to around ₹90 lakh.

Huda administrator Yashpal Yadav said that the department has formulated the new policy to ensure that money not paid to the authority for using its land is paid by the licensees. “Huda needs to generate resources and for this it is crucial that all dues are cleared. Also the vends need to take necessary approval as per norms,” he said.

Read I Gurgaon: Employees of bars/ pubs facing axe post SC liquor ban hold meet

Officials also said that under the new policy, the vend operators will have to pay six months’ rent in advance. This also has been done in the light of the non-payment of rent to the authority by the vend owners for the past few years. Huda has also taken this decision as the excise department, in a recent notice, has also made it clear that such agencies as the Huda, MCG and other departments, which allot their lands to the vends, will have to make arrangements for collecting the rent themselves and the excise officials will not have any role in it.

HS Jakhar, sub-divisional engineer, Huda, said that notices have been issued to the licensees for taking corrective measures within 24 hours and seek permission from the authority to operate the vends as per norms. “It is very difficult to collect dues from the operators and this is why notices have been issued,” Jakhar said.

The authority is also preparing a list of similar vends operating within the jurisdiction of estate office-II, and will send notices soon in this regard.