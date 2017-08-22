Gurgaon Huda razes encroachments, secures land

The Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) removed all settlements that have mushroomed on its lands over the past few decades. The drive was carried out by the enforcement team of the Huda in association with the local police on Tuesday.

More than three acres were secured by the Huda enforcement team along the road leading towards Artemis hospital and along another road towards Wazirabad.

“The presence of police helps in controlling violence as the local mafia often create a ruckus when we start razing encroachments. We removed nearly 100 slums that were there on Huda land for years. The slums are a big nuisance. They encroach on public land in connivance with the land mafia,” a senior Huda official, present at demolition site in Sector 52, said.

The drive is been going on for the past several weeks as the encroachments have become a huge nuisance for residents.

RK Chaudhary, a resident of Ardee City in Sector 52, said, “The administration should ensure the land remains secure and safe and no further encroachments happen there. It has been observed that the mafia grabs the land a few days after the drive, often in connivance with junior officials.”

The Huda officials claimed to have secured over 20 acres over the past couple of months and are now mulling a plan to prevent further encroachments.

“We may invite a government body to use the land till a permanent plan is prepared for the plots. For example, a vegetable market, park or recreation centre can be developed on these plots on a temporary basis,” said Vivek Kalia, estate officer, Huda II.

Earlier, in March, the district town planning enforcement team removed more than 150 encroachments at Garhi Harsaru. The drive was part of their to check the mushrooming of unauthorised colonies.