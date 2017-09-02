Gurgaon: Illegal storerooms at MG Road malls sealed

Sending out a strong message to the developers of city-based malls, the district town planning (DTP) enforcement Gurgaon came down heavily on malls on MG Road for illegal construction on Saturday.

As part of a 5-hour drive, the enforcement team, with heavy support of the police, sealed several stores raised illegally in the basement of Sahara Mall, MGF Mega City and MGF Metropolis. These malls had raised illegal structures such as stores in the basements that are only meant for parking.

At other malls such as Vipul Agora, DLF Grand, JMD Arcade and DT City Centre, the mall managements submitted affidavits to the officer in charge stating they will remove stores on their own.

“We have sealed stores of big brands such as Haldiram’s, Big Bazar, Life Style, SPAR Hypermarket and others as they had constructed illegal stores in the basements of the malls,” Rajinder Sharma, officer, DTP enforcement, said.

“Malls are places that draw huge crowds daily and congesting space meant for public utility, parking, lift, stairs and other spaces or occupying them for commercial purposes are in violation of the Town Planning Act and now the developers will have to pay a heavy penalty, remove structures on their own within a specified time frame. We will not allow incidents such as the one at Uphaar cinema (in Delhi) at malls. The spaces where illegal structures have come up are meant to be used for rescue and relief in the event of a fire, earthquake or other incidents,” Sharma said.

“These mall owners are in the habit of using the parking space in basements for commercial purposes. They rent out such spaces to big brands,” Amit Mehdolia, ATP, said after sealing stores of a canteen on the basement of Metropolis.

The basement, said the DTP official, can be used only as a small storeroom by the mall management to keep sanitation materials such as brooms, wipers etc.

Mall managements are also at liberty to set up a small control panel at basements.

A senior executive of MGF Mega City, said, “We are not using basement space for commercial purpose. There are small store rooms on the basement for the management only.”