Gurgaon is doomed? Fans react after DJ Eric Prydz Gurgaon concert called off

Swedish DJ Eric Prydz’s (above)concert, that was to take place on February 12, has been cancelled. And disappointed fans who were to attend the event at the Huda Grounds in Gurgaon, have taken to the internet to share their anger.

“What s**t. The 144 order is not permanent. It was only till the 30th. What is the real reason for this?,” asks Arnav Joshi on Facebook. The concert has been cancelled by the event managers after section 144 was imposed by the government due to the Jat protests in the area. “This is not happening. I had booked my flights for Delhi,” wrote Sidd, another fan, on Twitter. “What “developing scenario”? I can’t see anything in the news, what’s wrong with Gurgaon?,” wrote Pradeep Menon, another furious FB user.

#UPDATE: Announcement of cancellation of @ericprydz's event in Gurgaon. #NOTE: The Pune show is unaffected and will proceed as planned. pic.twitter.com/kqZ0lDf6do — Vh1 Supersonic (@Vh1Supersonic) February 2, 2017

The event company that is organising the event shared a statement stating the reason for the cancellation. “Due to the developing scenario in and around Gurgaon, and the imposition of section 144 of IPC, we are forced to cancel Eric Prydz concert at Huda grounds, Gurgaon. The health and safety of our fans and the artist is of paramount importance to us at VH1 Supersonic,” read the statement.

While the DJ’s Pune concert on February 10 remains unaffected, the cancellation in Gurgaon seems unavoidable. Fans feel that “Gurgaon is doomed” and that the concert should be moved to venues in Delhi or Noida.

Here are some of the reaction of fans after the news broke out:-

@Vh1Supersonic @ericprydz @nikhilchinapa i planned a delhi trip only for this gig so upset all my flights were non refundable :( pic.twitter.com/EWZ1KAPgjR — Sidd (@nahatasidd) February 2, 2017