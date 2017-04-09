Gurgaon journalist alleges assault at BJP office

A 40-year-old journalist was allegedly assaulted at the office of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA around 8:30pm on Saturday. The police has filed an FIR against political worker Praveen Sharma and an unnamed accused. Police said victim Anil Arya, in his complaint, has said that he visited the office of BJP MLA Umesh Aggarwal in Sector 5 on Saturday where he got into a heated argument with the men, who threatened and assaulted him.

Around 10:30am on Sunday, Arya filed a complaint at the Sector 5 police station. Many journalists also gathered at the police station in his support to condemn the incident.

A FIR has been registered against unknown persons under IPC’s sections 323, 506 and 34.

“The investigation is still underway and we require a medical test report. We have asked the victim for the same. We will verify the facts with people who were present at the spot of the alleged crime,” said inspector Vijender Yadav, Sector 5 police station.