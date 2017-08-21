Gurgaon: Kherki toll shifting hits fresh hurdle

The fate of shifting of Kherki Daula toll is still indecisive, as the concessionaire operating the toll has raised viability issue with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

A meeting has been called to discuss the issue on August 23 at the NHAI headquarters in Dwarka, New Delhi. The plan of shifting of Kherki Daula toll is to be given final shape in the meeting.

S Raghuraman, chief executive officer (CEO) Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL), the concessionaire of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, told Hindustan Times that the site selected by the NHAI is not viable.

“The toll is running in deficit already. If it is shifted to Panchgaon, 20 km from Kherki Daula, it will lead to further revenue loss. We want the NHAI to select a site which is economically viable and far away from the present site. To that end, Manesar is a more suitable location than Panchgaon. There are banks funding the project and their concerns need to be addressed,” said the CEO adding that there are several other objections that the MCEPL will put forward before the NHAI.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, project director NHAI, Gurgaon along with other officials of the district administration surveyed the land Panchgaon on Monday morning.

“For the shifting purpose, we had to make an assessment of the land availability at Panchgaon. The shifting plan is under way, but this is not the right time to make any further comments on the issue,” Sharma said.

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari had announced that the Kherki Daula toll plaza would be shifted towards Manesar. He was addressing a gathering on August 14 during the inauguration of a flyover and an underpass in Gurgaon.

Read I Gurgaon: Plot for shifting the Kherki Daula Toll plaza identified

The toll is proposed to be shifted beyond the NSG complex in Manesar and a large plot in Sehrawan, near Panchgaon, has been identified.

According to the NHAI, 24 hectares is required to set up the new toll plaza.

The expressway came into operation with two tolls at Sarhaul and Kherki Daula toll in 2008. The Sarhaul toll ran into trouble barely three years after it went into operation, leading to termination of agreement of the previous concessionaire in February 2014.

Later, the NHAI signed an agreement with a consortium led by Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation, which is operating through MCEPL.