Gurgaon: Light rain, dense fog expected tomorrow

The city seems to have shaken of the cold after the minimum temperature in Gurgaon was recorded two degrees above normal at 14.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 19.5 degree Celsius and it drizzled in the morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said dense fog is expected on Thursday with the possibility of light rain. “The region is likely to witness light rain on Thursday and, as a result, the temperature will slide down,” an official said.

The conditions remained overcast throughout the day.

Though there was a drizzle in isolated parts, the air quality was marked ‘very poor’ and the particulate matter (PM) 2.5 level was recorded at 332 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) against the permissible limit of 60 (µg/m³).

PM2.5 is suspended particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. It is a major component of air pollution. The particles can settle in the lungs and worsen asthma and other respiratory problems.

Last week, the Centre had directed states with poor air quality to take adequate action against agents contributing to air pollution.

Anumita Roy Chowdhary, head of the air pollution and clean transportation programme, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), said, “Gurgaon air quality can only improve if all agents leading to poor air quality are monitored regularly.”

However, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) said that it was taking the measures required to curb the pollution in the city as directed by the Supreme Court.

“We are conducting inspections at all construction and industrial sites with a view to control the pollution level,” Vijay Chowdhery, environmental engineer, HSPCB, said.