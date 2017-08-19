Gurgaon likely to get more rain this week

The city woke up to inky skies and drizzle on Saturday and there’s more wet weather in store next week, said the Met department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a forecast saying that the city will receive light to heavy rain next week.

After a sweltering summer and a prolonged dry and humid spell even after, the forecast of rain has brought smiles on the faces of residents. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 37-38°C on Saturday, while the minimum temperature hovered around 27-28°C.

Although the city received 32mm of rain on August 9, the weather had been dry and humid ever since. According to the Met department, Haryana has received 232.4mm of rain so far this year. The same works out to 26% less rainfall as compared to last year. The region has even been listed in the ‘deficient rainfall’ category this year, a Met official said.

“The monsoon hasn’t been active in the region so far this year. Gurgaon has received 48% less rainfall this year. However, the city might get more rain the in the coming months. It is too early any make any further predictions,” an IMD official said.

The weather department said that the city is likely to receive light rain and thundershowers over the next 48 hours and the showers could get more intense by August 23. The weathermen said the downpour is likely to persist for 72 hours.

The rain will also drag the mercury down, bringing relief to residents from the sweltering heat and humidity.

The Met office said that the maximum temperature in the city is likely to drop by 5 degrees if the forecast for rain next week holds true.

“The region will experience a significant drop in temperature next week because of the movement of the western disturbance towards Rajasthan,” an IMD official said.