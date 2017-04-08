Gurgaon: Low water pressure triggers supply woes for Block E, Sector 21 residents

Low water pressure has been giving a hard time to the residents of Block E, Sector 21 for the last three months. Owing to frequent power outages, the residents have been at pains to fetch adequate water to meet their daily needs. With no alternative source, they have been forced to wake up at 3 am to fill their buckets.

With the water literally coming in a trickle, they have been finding it difficult to fill a single bucket.

Upset over the sorry state of affairs, the residents said that if the water woes persist and the authorities fail to solve the problem by Monday, they will stage a demonstration outside the Gurgaon deputy commissioner’s office on Wednesday.

The residents on the first-floor and above are the worst-hit as they are unable to pump the adequate amount to meet their daily needs due to the prevailing low water pressure. Left with no option, they have been shelling out ₹1,000 every week to source water from private tankers.

The residents claimed that they have been pleading with the authorities over the past few weeks to address their problem and restore the normal flow of water, but all they got were hollow assurances.

Col (retd) R L Mann, a resident of block E, said, “Normally, water is supplied for two hours in the morning, from 6 to 8 am, and again in the evening from 6 to 8 pm. But over the last three months, water supply has reduced to just one hour and even then, the water pressure is woefully low. As a result, the residents on second and third floors are not getting proper supply and those not having pumping sets to draw water are the worst-affected. Also, apart from quantity and duration of supply, the quality of water, too, not up to the mark.”

“There are many senior citizens in the block, who live by themselves, and the water supply crisis is especially distressing for them. One cannot do without water and arranging private water tankers every day is not the solution,” Naina Kotwal, a resident of block E, said.

Water shortage has been prevalent in the sector since January, when work on master pipelines work began. The shifting of utilities to enable construction of underpasses on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway compounded the woes further. The pipelines pass through important areas on the expressway, including Iffco Chowk, Signature Tower, Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk.

“The authorities should have ensured proper back-up options during the shifting of utilities. Why should we suffer? We don’t get enough sleep as we have to rise early and wait for the supply to begin,” Ambli, another resident, said.

The Haryana urban development authority (Huda) officials said supply was disrupted over the last few days due to the shifting of a master pipeline from Iffco Chowk.

“Sector 21 was hit hard as it gets its supply from the Sector 16 boosting station. Supply was hit as we were having the pipeline from Iffco Chowk shifted. Normal supply will be restored soon,” a senior Huda official said.