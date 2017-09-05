Gurgaon: Make-shift auto stand unclogs Huda City Centre

In another move to decongest traffic at the Huda City centre junction, traffic police officials have barricaded a section of the service lane outside the metro station and reserved the area for accommodating auto-rickshaws.

The make-shift auto-rickshaw stand has significantly reduced snarls at the junction.

Earlier, auto-rickshaws encroached on a major chunk of the main road, with the drivers jostling to hook fares as they trooped out of the Metro station.

Traffic police has also restarted the pre-paid auto-rickshaw system to ensure commuters are not overcharged.

“Nearly 90 thousand people exit the Huda City centre metro station on a daily basis. Most opt for public transport to reach their destinations. Hence, we decided to revive the pre-paid auto-rickshaw system facility that had been discontinued earlier,” Simardeep Singh, DCP (traffic), said.

Singh added that traffic police officials have been deputed at the spot to ensure auto-rickshaws are parked in a single line and its drivers do not attempt to remove the barricades placed there.

Traffic police officials have also been given the responsibility of ensuring that vehicles aren’t parked on the side lane of the main road causing congestion.

Last month, HT had highlighted the issue of illegal auto-rickshaw stands near the Huda City Centre Metro station that was leading to snarls. This had prompted authorities to take action and clear the area. Traffic police officials consequently decided to open the new auto-rickshaw stand.

“My parents live in Noida and board the Metro often to meet them. While I could get auto-rickshaws at ease towards the Metro station, I faced major hassles on my way home. Drivers refused to ferry at reasonable fares and charged an exorbitant amount. The return of the pre-paid facility will surely go a long way in resolving this issue,” Zohra Alam, a resident of Sector 42, said.