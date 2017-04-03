Gurgaon: Man accused of killing Patanjali salesgirl arrested from Delhi

The prime accused in the brutal murder of a young woman in Sector 21 was arrested on Monday. A team from Palam Vihar police station nabbed the accused.

The accused, Pawan alias Matru, would be produced in the court tomorrow, and the police will seek his remand for further questioning.

Gunjan Dutt, a salesgirl at a Patanjali store, was shot dead.

Police said Matru was arrested from Bharthal village in Delhi close to the Gurgaon border. The accused, during preliminary questioning, told the police that he wanted to marry Gunjan, a resident of new Palam Vihar, but her family members were not ready. This angered him.

Should the court grant the remand plea, the accused will be taken into custody and will be grilled on the role of his accomplices.

Sumit Kuhar, DCP, crime, said the accused knew the girl and also claimed to be on good terms with her, but was miffed after she stopped talking to him. “We had formed six teams to catch him. Her will be questioned and all aspects of the crime would be probed,” Kuhar said.

The 18-year-old Gunjan was pursuing her graduation from Delhi University while working part time at the Patanjali store in Sector 21. Her family members claimed that Matru used to harass her and they had even complained to the police about his activities.

The girl was leaving the store at around 9.30 pm when Matru shot her dead from point blank range. He pumped two bullets into her chest.

Sandeep Kumar, SHO Palam Vihar, said the accused was arrested after sustained surveillance by the police. “He was arrested from Bharthal which is just across Palam Vihar. We will produce him in court tomorrow,” he said.

The police will also be probing the role of his accomplices, who helped him escape after committing the crime.