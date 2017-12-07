Gurgaon: Man bludgeoned to death with bricks for objecting to abuse

A man was allegedly murdered on Wednesday evening for objecting to verbal abuse near a petrol pump in New Colony. The incident took place just a few hundred metres from the New Colony police station when two men walking home were intercepted by a person, who started hurling abuses at them and later attacked them with bricks, the police said. One of them was killed at the scene, the police said.

A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at New Colony police station.

Police said the incident took place around 10pm when Surender and Ravi were on their way home. When they reached the Tikona park, an unidentified man on a scooter obstructed their way and started abusing them. Despite repeated requests, the accused allegedly did not refrain from misbehaving with the duo. This angered Surender, who retaliated, the police said.

Police said the accused was soon joined by another person and they started hurling bricks at both the victims, leaving them grievously injured. It was only after the two started shouting for help that people from nearby came to their rescue, but taking advantage of the melee, the attackers managed to get away, the police said.

Both the injured were taken to a private hospital. While Surender was declared brought dead, Ravi is being treated for injuries sustained in the attack. The deceased was an employee at a private firm and hailed from each other. The injured, too, is a private employee from Allahabad and was related to the deceased.

Surender used to live in a rented accommodation in Krishna colony.

Police said a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

Inspector Babu Lal, station house officer, New Colony police station, said that the motive for the murder would only be known after the accused are apprehended.