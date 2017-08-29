Gurgaon: Man found dead inside his car in Dhankote

A 24-year old man was found lying in a pool of blood inside his car on Tuesday morning in Dhankote village, on the outskirts of Gurgaon. The deceased, identified as Sachin, had been shot from close range on the back of his head, which seemed to have caused his death, the police said.

Following a complaint filed by his brother, a case was registered at Rajindra Park police station in Gurgaon under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. It is being suspected that the murder is the result of a an old rivalry, as the deceased had struck financial deals with a number of people.

According to the police, they received a complaint at 7am saying that the body of a young man has been found in a Santro near Dhankote.

A team of the Rajendra Park police station rushed to the spot and found the lifeless body of Sachin on the front seat. The police recovered one live and two spent cartridges inside the car. A forensic team also visited the spot and collected circumstantial evidence, the police said.

An official of Rajendra Park police station said that the car was found on the road leading to the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant along the canal. The Santro belongs to the deceased, who hailed from Daulatabad village in Gurgaon, the police said. He is survived by a one-year old child, the officer said.

Read I Woman among three held for Jharsa Road daylight murder

“The case is being investigated and the accused would be nabbed soon,” the official said.

This is the second such case in the city over the last one week. A 25-year old transporter, identified as Ashish Puniya alias Lala, was shot dead in broad daylight on August 25 when he was going for some work on his scooter in Sector 7. Puniya was shot five times by the assailants, who managed to escape from the spot. They are yet to be arrested.