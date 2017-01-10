Gurgaon man held for killing ex-army man for suspected ‘tantric practices’

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on charges of gunning down a retired army man, a fellow villager, in Gurgaon’s Badshahpur village on January 7.

Police said the man, identified as Bijender Yadav, told them that he suspected ‘tantric practices’ by the victim Subhash Yadav (55) to be behind his poor health and family problems.

“After retiring from the army, Subhash had started worshipping at a local temple regularly and gradually took to occult and tantric practices,” said inspector Parveen Malik, station house officer (SHO), Badshahpur police station.

The police arrested Bijender from Panchgaon village in Manesar on Monday night. He had allegedly shot Subhash five times with a pistol at the victim’s plot at Darbaripur road. According to the police, Subhash had constructed a temple on the plot and used to perform rituals there. However, they said that the pistol, which Bijender claimed was licensed from Nagaland, is yet to be recovered.

The SHO said Bijender was suffering from a liver ailment and met Subhash three years ago. Subhash allegedly referred Bijender to his ‘guru’, a so-called tantric, at Rambas village in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

“Bijender has claimed during questioning that the guru demanded an SUV for treating him. He claimed to have paid him Rs9 lakh around two years ago, but the guru demanded another Rs1 lakh, which he refused and the guru then cursed him,” said inspector Malik.

Bijender has told the police that his health deteriorated and family problems increased after that and he also met with an accident in November 2015 in which he sustained a head injury.

“He believed that tantric practices by Subhash and his guru were behind his problems and sought revenge. After the accident, Bijender kept to himself and spoke very little even with his family members,” said inspector Malik.

The police produced him in court on Tuesday and got a two-day police remand for further questioning. Malik said the police would also question the ‘guru’ in Alwar.