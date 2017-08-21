Gurgaon: Man held for slitting throat of 24-year-old over getting shave first

A man allegedly slit the throat of a 24-year-old man fatally at a barber shop on Sunday night after the deceased refused to get up midway while getting a shave in Islampur village on Sohna Road.

The accused Navin Thakran (25), a resident of Islampur, was infuriated by the fact that the victim, Rudrapratap Singh (24), a resident of UP who worked as security guard in Gurgaon, refused to get up from the seat, when he asked him to get aside.

The accused allegedly snatched the shaving blade from the barber and slit Singh’s throat injuring him , said the police.

The incident happened on Sunday around 9.30pm when Singh was getting a shave at Deshbabu alias Mamu’s shop in Hanuman Gali of Islampur village.

As per the police complaint, Singh was getting a shave, when Thakran, who was drunk, arrived at the shop and asked the victim to vacate the seat. But when Singh refused and asked him to wait for two minutes, the accused got angry and he snatched the shaving blade from the barber’s hand and slashed at his throat injuring him fatally, said police.

Eyewitnesses also said that when the barber tried to take away the blade from Thakran, he slashed at his hands as well, which led to injuries to Deshbabu as well.

The accused managed to escape from the spot but was arrested by the police from his house in the morning.

A case of murder was registered at Sadar police station against the accused. ASI Suresh Chand, who is investigating the case, said that Rudrapratap Singh was staying in Islampur village and was working at Mohan Security Company as a security guard.

The complaint in this regard was lodged by Alok, who is brother in law of the deceased. The matter is being probed, the police said.

Residents of Islampur village said that Thakran was a habitual drinker, and was short tempered who often would get into brawls with others.

The incidents of angry brawls turning fatal has been on the rise in Gurgaon. A man who worked as stone cutter allegedly bludgeoned his two minor daughters after a heated argument with his wife in New Palam Vihar of Gurgaon on August 6.

In another incident, a 45-year-old man Surender Rana was allegedly shot dead on July 28 on Jharsa road after a heated argument, although there was previous enmity between the victim and the accused but the murder was the result of quarrel, the police said.