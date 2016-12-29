Gurgaon: Man killed by speeding car while crossing flyover in DLF Phase 1

A 35-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding car while crossing onto the other side of a flyover in DLF Phase 1, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim, Sunder Lal, a shopkeeper, was crossing the road of the flyover near City Court building on Wednesday evening when a speeding car crushed him.

Lal was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors, the police said. The driver of the car fled the site after the accident, the police said. The driver and the car registration number remain unidentified.

Lal Chand, Sunder’s brother, lodged a complaint with DLF Phase 1 police and an FIR was lodged against the driver on charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence. Sunder, of Alwar district in Rajasthan, lived with his family in a rented house in Nathupur village of Gurgaon.

“A case has been registered against the driver and an investigation is on,” assistant sub-inspector Manoj Kumar, the investigation officer, said.

Pedestrian deaths in road accidents are a regular occurrence in Gurgaon. According to police records, as many as 1,100 accidents were reported in Gurgaon this year that left 400 dead and 1,005 injured. Nearly half the casualties – 182 – were pedestrians and 113 were on two-wheelers.

On Tuesday evening, a 28-year-old daily wage worker died and his friend injured after a speeding canter hit the two-wheeler they were travelling in, near Kherki Daula toll plaza. On December 19, a 35-year-old scientist was killed when a speeding dumper hit the car she was travelling in, also near the Kherki Daula toll plaza.