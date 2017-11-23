Gurgaon mayors hold first meeting with MCG staff, take stock of projects

For the first time since taking their offices, the mayors of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) met the civic body staff on Thursday.

In a series of meetings, Mayor Madhu Azad, Senior Deputy Mayor Pramila Kablana and Deputy Mayor Sunita Yadav met officials from the engineering, tax, sanitation, planning and revenue wings of the municipality.

According to MCG officials, Azad directed the engineering wing to visit each ward after a gap of 15 days, meet residents, take stock of civic issues that they are battling and suggest possible engineering remedies to the same.

Azad further directed the engineering wing to inform the mayors about issues prevailing in each ward and apprise them prior to launching any initiative so as to ensure that they can carry out an on-the-spot inspections before projects are implemented.

Azad also told officials that if any outsourced agency is found to have failed to finish their tasks within the stipulated time, then they should take legal steps against them.

The mayors also directed the sanitation wing officials to make all existing community and public toilets operational.

With the MCG mopping up ₹500 crore in property taxes this fiscal, the mayors asked officials to upload relevant information on the same at the civic body’s official website, www.mcg.gov.in.

“Aside from recovering money from property tax defaulters, the tax wing was directed to seal properties of regular defaulters and resolve issues pertaining to building ownership change at the earliest. I also suggested appointing a nodal authority to supervise all these tasks,” Azad said.

Senior Town Planner Sudhir Chauhan, who was also present at the meeting, informed the mayors about the newly launched service of approving building plans online.

The mayors, however, were critical of the existing action against encroachment. Apart from demarcating civic land, recently reclaimed, with proper fencing and signage, the mayors added that any ‘unused land’ could be used for building parks, community centres and other facilities for the benefit of residents.

The long-delayed MCG elections took place on September 24 and the results were announced on the same day. The mayors were elected subsequently on November 3.