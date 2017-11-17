Gurgaon: MCG collects Rs 1 lakh in fines over four days for burning waste

The number of complaints regarding waste burning has increased in the last few days and Rs 1 lakh in fines were collected from violators over the last four days, said Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials.

There is a ban in place on the burning of waste in the open and the MCG officials said people are yet to be identified in a large number of instances.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had asked Gurgaon agencies to impose the graded response action plan (GRAP) to mitigate air pollution.

The air quality index was recorded at 307 on Friday, an improvement from 354 on Thursday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“Our teams cracking down on all instances of open garbage burning in the city. We are facing issues in identifying the violators in many cases and, hence, are unable to issue more challans. By the time our officials reach the spot, the violators flee the spot making it impossible for us to take action,” Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner (STP) of the MCG, said.

Chauhan further said that in the last four days, fines amounting to Rs 80,000 has been collected by the MCG, while challans worth Rs 20,000 has been issue by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

“We have received complaints and have taken action as per environment norms. There is no fixed pattern to the cases. We are conducting awareness sessions in rural areas to curb the menace,” JB Sharma, regional officer, HSPCB.

As per studies by the CPCB, open burning of solid waste emits pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), particulate matter (PM), nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulphur dioxide (SO2) and dioxins.

Waste burning is a big concern in the city as MCG officials claim that at present, 700 metric tonnes of solid waste is generated in the city every day and the Bandhwari waste management plant, which is lying defunct for the past four years, is unable to process it . Thus, without a proper waste disposal system, people end up burning waste at vacant plots.

With the air quality improving, the NGT on allowed resumption of construction work, but the ban on burning waste is still in place.