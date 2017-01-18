Gurgaon: MCG conducts encroachment drives along MG Road, Sikanderpur Metro Station

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) conducted three anti-encroachment drives across the city on Wednesday.

Encroachments along the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, near the bus stand and near Sikanderpur Metro Station were removed. The MCG had carried out drives in these areas on Monday as well. However, according to officials, the drive was conducted again after some shopkeepers and vendors returned to these spots on Tuesday.

The drives at Sikanderpur Metro Station and the bus stand were conducted after commuters complained of vendors and shops encroaching on public spaces, causing inconvenience and delay. Citizens can report encroachments on MCG’s toll-free number 1800-180-1817.

The drives on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road were aimed at retrieving land from encroachers and expanding road space in the otherwise narrow and densely populated area.

The MCG has been conducting regular drives since last year after internal surveys showed that approximately 670 acres of government land worth Rs4,000 crore had been encroached upon.

On Wednesday, the civic body razed a number of shops, shanties and food stalls that were leading to congestion. These installations had allegedly come up illegally by encroaching on public roads and government land.

MCG additional commissioner Amit Khatri had sanctioned the drive, which was supervised by an enforcement team, the district town planning department, Haryana urban development authority (Huda) officials and the police.

“Based on information (received), earthmovers were sent to these sites and encroachments were removed in the presence of the police. Any kind of encroachment on government land cannot be tolerated and directions have been issued to penalise people who encroach upon these sites again,” Khatri said.

The MCG had carried out similar drives at Railway Road on Tuesday too.