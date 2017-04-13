Gurgaon: MCG cuts water connections to force residents to pay property tax

The enforcement wing of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday cut water connections to five houses in Sector 27 and warned other residents to pay property tax.

The Haryana urban development authority (Huda) had developed the sector around 20 years ago and transferred its maintenance to the MCG in February 2016.

According to the sector’s residents, the enforcement officials did not give them a chance to explain the reason for the delay in depositing property tax.

“We are not defaulters at all. We made partial payments before the due date and are likely to pay the remainder on Monday. We tried to convince the officials, but they did not listen and disconnected our line. They reconnected it half an hour later after our assurance. We did not make full payment because the bill was faulty and we need to get it rectified,” said Ramjas Yadav, a resident.

Soon after the MCG action, the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Sector 27 held a meeting with other residents.

Yogender Bhat, RWA president, said, “I received a faulty property tax bill of over Rs10 lakh and my employees are running from one department to the other to get it rectified. When the MCG enforcement team came to disconnect my connection, I showed them the faulty bill and said that the MCG is responsible for mess so it should rectify its procedure before punishing residents. But I have appealed to residents to clear their property tax dues.”

According to the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, the corporation has the right to collect tax from all properties and initiate such action against defaulters.

“More than two lakh people paid their property tax, but many continue to ignore it, which is why we decided to take stringent action against them. Our action stands fit as per the rule,” said YS Gupta, joint commissioner, MCG.