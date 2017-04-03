Gurgaon: MCG extends deadline for property tax payment till April 30

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has extended the deadline for the payment of property tax, interest waivers and exemptions till April 30, after ending their collection drive for fiscal 2016-’17, on March 31. The move came at the behest of the state government.

The MCG’s one-time rebate of 25% on payment of arrears from 2010 till 2016 will also be applicable till April 30.

According to a notification issued by the government, on the payment of property tax as a lump sum for the financial year 2016-17, the citizens will benefit from 100% waiver on interest and 25% discount on the amount, if paid before April 30.

“For the convenience of citizens, we have also made available the option of making the payment through Paytm (an online mobile wallet service). It will save time and hassle. Also, the payment of property tax could be made on the MCG’s website www.mcg.gov.in. Besides, the dues could be paid at both the municipal offices, civil hospital and at Infocity, Sector 34,” V Umashankar, MCG commissioner, said.

Umashankar added that on availing of the online or digital payment facility, the residents would also get added benefits including discounts. The amount will be adjusted in the bill for the next financial year.

He reiterated that strict action will be taken by the municipality against those who do not clear their property tax dues on time. The MCG would then begin proceedings to seal the properties of the defaulters.

The move to extend the deadline for the payment of property tax holds significance, as it will help the MCG reduce its ₹104 crore deficit in property tax collection in 2016-’17. The same was significantly less than the net amount collected in 2015-’16.

MCG has so far collected only ₹294 crore in property tax in fiscal 2016-’17. The figure marks a substantial decrease from the last financial year when the civic body collected ₹398 crore as property tax.